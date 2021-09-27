Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Target Price at $63.25

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after buying an additional 195,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $6,333,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWN opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

