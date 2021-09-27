Brokerages Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) PT at $22.78

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.50. 189,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,869. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,136,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.