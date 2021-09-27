Brokerages Set Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) PT at $360.00

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ABMD stock traded down $15.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.08. 3,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.89. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

