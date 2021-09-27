Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,038. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

