Brokerages Expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. The Joint reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JYNT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,002. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

