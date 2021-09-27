Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,111. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $581.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.