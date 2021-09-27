Brokerages Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $982.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post $982.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $953.30 million. Snap-on reported sales of $941.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.17.

Shares of SNA stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.06. 13,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,970. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

