Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.35. 19,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REZI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 53.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

