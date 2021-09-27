Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

