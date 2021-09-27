Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Henry Schein posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Henry Schein by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.