Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellium.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $4,665,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 921,040 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.35. 1,296,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,966. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.67.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

