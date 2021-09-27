Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellium.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.35. 1,296,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,966. Constellium has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.67.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
