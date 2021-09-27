Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.66. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 103.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $27,103,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.45 and a 200 day moving average of $207.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.