Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. 176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,640. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

