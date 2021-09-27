Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report $54.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.22 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $206.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. 415,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

