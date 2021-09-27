Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post sales of $272.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

PEGA traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 150,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.25. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 829.56 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth about $51,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

