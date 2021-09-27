Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will report $220.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear posted sales of $156.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $862.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

