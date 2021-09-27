Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.23. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.28. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,609. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 150,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.