Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

CMC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 670,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,593. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

