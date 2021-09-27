Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Announce -$1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce ($1.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.04). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,666.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%.

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,755,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after buying an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.55. 26,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,567. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

