Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,248 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.34% of Broadcom worth $666,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $499.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

