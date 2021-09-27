Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $298,000 Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Continental Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.28. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

