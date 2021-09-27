Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 4,431 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $188.02 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.78.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

