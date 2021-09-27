Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 310 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPIC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

