Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $13,215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 464,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

