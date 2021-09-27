Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NOV by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.