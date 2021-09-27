Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $284,000 in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,226 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after acquiring an additional 93,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

