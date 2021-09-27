Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in SITE Centers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITC stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.24 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

