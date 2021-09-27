Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,737 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Essential Utilities comprises 0.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after purchasing an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.20. 8,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

