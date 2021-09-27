Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,003 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMK traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $53.26. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.