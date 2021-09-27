Boston Family Office LLC Has $34.26 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 2.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.11% of ANSYS worth $34,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after buying an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.21. 1,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

