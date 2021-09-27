Boston Family Office LLC Has $15.73 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,605,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $6.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $497.42. 100,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

