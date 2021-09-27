Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,068 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.21. 10,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.27 and its 200-day moving average is $282.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

