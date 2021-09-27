Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.43. 46,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,211. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

