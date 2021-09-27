Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Research Coverage Started at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

BOLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $479.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

