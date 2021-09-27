BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,171 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $170.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.82 and its 200 day moving average is $142.68. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.11 and a 12 month high of $176.28.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

