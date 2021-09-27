BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

