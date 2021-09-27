BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,231 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

