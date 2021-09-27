BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ZWU stock remained flat at $C$12.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. 548,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,835. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of C$11.47 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.86.

