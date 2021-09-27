BlockMesh (BMH) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. BlockMesh has a market cap of $87,153.85 and approximately $68.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00043002 BTC.

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

