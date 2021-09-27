Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $839,036.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00065093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00100666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00142316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.90 or 0.99651912 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.47 or 0.06961665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.30 or 0.00742464 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.