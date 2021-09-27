Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,648 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.33% of AMETEK worth $101,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $133.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

