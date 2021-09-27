Blair William & Co. IL Sells 12,059 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $184,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 477.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Facebook by 24.3% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,500,540 shares of company stock worth $903,372,931. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.41. The company had a trading volume of 256,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,495,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.13 and its 200-day moving average is $334.48. The company has a market cap of $987.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

