Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,580 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 1.2% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.59% of Workday worth $347,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.70.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.91 on Monday, reaching $265.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

