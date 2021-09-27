Blair William & Co. IL Has $218.72 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Intuit were worth $218,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $569.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,192. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

