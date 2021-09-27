Blair William & Co. IL Has $141.29 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,649 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $141,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 115.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,959. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.86.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

