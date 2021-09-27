Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roku were worth $91,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.58.

Shares of ROKU traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.19 and its 200-day moving average is $363.96. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.63 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.