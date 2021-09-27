Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $83,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.70 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

