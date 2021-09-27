BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,915,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.50. 530,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

