BlackRock Inc. Sells 505,580 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,630,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,580 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.80% of Tenet Healthcare worth $846,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $75,988,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.76.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $71.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

