BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,825 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.63% of MicroStrategy worth $818,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $599.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.51. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.99 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total value of $7,064,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

