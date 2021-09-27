BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 520.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $918,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $340.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.77. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

